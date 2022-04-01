news, local-news, crash, helicopter, farm, Hay, investigation, ATSB

A combination of an unmarked power line and pilot error has been identified by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau as the cause of a fatal helicopter crash near Hay last year. On May 26, 2021 the male pilot of a Robinson helicopter operated by Stock and Station Aviation was carrying out mustering operations when he struck a power line, lost control and crashed to the ground. The ATSB concluded the pilot, who had more than 3000 flying hours' experience, including 2525 hours flying on the Robinson R22, did not conduct a new risk assessment before commencing an unplanned mustering task at the Maude farm. In other news The incident took place after the pilot mustered a small cattle herd into previously unused yards. His accompanying stockperson was separated after being directed towards a wayward, larger herd nearby. The helicopter struck an unmarked single wire earth return line that ran across the main yard's northern end. "Mustering operations around yards and buildings are inherently dangerous due to low-level hazards, including power lines," ATSB director of transport safety Stuart Macleod said in a statement. "To mitigate the risk of power lines, pilots are reminded that any change to their existing flight or work plan they should conduct a new risk assessment including an aerial inspection to identify potential hazards." The findings are similar to those from another recent ATSB investigation into the fatal Robinson R44 Raven helicopter crash that killed 34-year-old Dan Slennett on a Steam Plains property in July 2020. The report handed down earlier this month likewise called for prudent safety procedures such as aerial inspections, as well as checks on safety equipment like helmets. Mr Slennett died in a Melbourne hospital after hitting a single power line and crashing into the ground on a property between Hay and Conargo. According to the Aerial Application Association of Australia, hazards like the unmarked power lines on the Maude and Steam Plains properties can be almost impossible to see without the use of safety markers.

