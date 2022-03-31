news, health,

Hundreds of nurses and midwives have taken to the streets in Wagga today, demanding better staffing ratios and increased pay. Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) rallied in Bolton Park this morning before setting off towards Baylis Street. The demonstration will eventually reach Wagga Base Hospital where the nurses will continue striking until 7am on Friday morning. Amit Gupta, president of the NSWNMA's Wagga Branch, said the bigger strike comes after last month's demonstration was ignored by the state government. "There was nothing offered and we are totally unhappy with that so this time we are striking in a big way," he said. "Our health system is broken and we need it to be fixed." More to come...

