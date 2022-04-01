news, local-news,

WAGGA Showground is fuelling up for a blood-pumping weekend of big wheels, fast rides and fun for the whole family. This is Monster Carnival's first time roaring into Wagga and residents will be treated to the first look of a brand new American monster truck as it makes its Australian debut. Carnival promoter Troy Garcia said the American drivers have brought a new level of elevation to the sport, which continues to grow in both skill and popularity. IN OTHER NEWS: "When you bring someone that's at the top of the level in their particular sport, and this is monster trucks, it makes everybody take it to the next level up," he said. "They see him go big, and then they go big so I'm excited to see that flow-on effect over the three shows this weekend." There will be three shows across the weekend to showcase the performing monster trucks, freestyle motocross riders, stunt clowns and more. Additionally, Mr Garcia has promised an "annual-show" style carnival with rides such as the dodgem cars, and food stands ready for ticket-holders once gates open at 12pm. "There's a bit of something for everybody here this weekend," he said. "That's what we're about - good entertainment, fun and making memories for the families and their kids." Tickets are available online or at the gate with children under the age of three guaranteed free entry. Two shows will be held on Saturday, the first at 3pm and the second at 6pm. The third and final show will be held on Sunday at 5pm. "Come along, bring a chair, bring a blanket, get out of the house and enjoy the show," Mr Garcia said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/6ec9a0f2-7619-4e72-b275-4d671c2940e2.jpg/r2_387_3958_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg