CAN Assist Wagga is hoping to see a big show of motorcyclists participate in the upcoming Bradley Nixon Memorial Dice Run and Rolling Motorbike Show. Can Assist Wagga president John Nixon will lead the 160km motorcycle run which aims to raise money for local cancer patients while honouring his son, Bradley Nixon, who passed away in 2019 from cancer just before the very first Dice Run. The dice run will see riders stop at various locations along the route and roll three dice. Each rider's score is documented and prize money is given to the winner. IN OTHER NEWS: Can Assist Wagga's Janine and Martin O'Callaghan said riders will be able to join from starting points including the Temora Golf Club and the Red Steer Hotel, before enjoying a display of bikes at the Rolling Motorbike Show. "All money that is raised will stay local," Mrs O'Callaghan said. The run will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 7.30am checking in at Wagga. Registrations can be completed at www.facebook.com/events/358377822960223/.

