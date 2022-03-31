news, local-news,

RESIDENTS interested in exploring their ancestry will have access to computers and free genealogy websites when the Wagga Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reopens its Family History Centre. One of two of the centre's consultants Margaret Foster said genealogy [family history] is the world's fastest-growing hobby, as people everywhere are trying to find their roots. So, there is no doubt the centre's re-opening, after having been shut for most of last year due to COVID-19, will come as a welcomed surprise to community members. "We were closed for most of 2021, opened in November for about two weeks and then closed again until this week," Ms Foster said. Ms Foster said the centre attracts public interest because most people are curious about where they come from. "Some people have been adopted and don't know anything about their birth parents. Others may have been orphaned and want to find other siblings," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: One way of delving into your family history is by tracing your family name, or by doing a DNA test. Some DNA tests can go as far as to determine your likelihood of diseases and conditions or teach you how your DNA influences your facial features, taste, smell and other traits. "DNA testing is a fairly new way to find out, at the very least, your country of origin," Ms Foster said. "For others, it helps to find that missing thread in their life. Some people ask why do they have blue eyes when their siblings all have brown? Where did my father get to?" The centre offers the community the use of computers and resources for free. "From the centre, anyone can research using FamilySearch, Ancestry, Find my Past, My Heritage etc... without needing to pay for a subscription," Ms Foster said. These websites contain records of census, directory and historical information and some provide access to DNA testing kits online which are mailed to you. The centre is open at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/8922feb5-d07d-4a4e-9887-c526b7e8ec7d.jpg/r0_38_2953_1706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg