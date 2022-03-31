news, local-news,

Two women will face Albury court after allegedly attacking three police officers during an incident in Glenroy. Police attended a home on Chenery Street about 1.30am on Thursday. Police were approached by a 44-year-old woman, who was found to have an outstanding warrant. "As police attempted to arrest her, it will be alleged she kneed a male constable in the groin, before biting a female constable on the arm," a police spokesman said. "A 22-year-old woman then intervened, and allegedly kicked the female officer in the forehead. "Additional police were called to the location, and as they were placing the younger woman in the caged truck, she allegedly kicked a male senior constable in the nose." Both women were arrested. The 44-year-old has been charged with two counts of assaulting police, assaulting a law officer, resisting or hindering police and contravening an intervention order. The younger woman has been charged with assaulting police causing actual bodily harm, resisting or hindering police, and three counts of assaulting police. Both will appear before Albury Local Court on Thursday. The three officers were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but did not require medical treatment. Police were called to a stabbing incident on nearby Endeavour Place a short time later. It's unclear if there were any links between the matters.

