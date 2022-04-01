news, local-news,

A Wagga man is set to face court after allegedly assaulting a cop at the end of a highway car chase. Officers from the Riverina Police District spotted the man, who was connected with an earlier incident, driving a Ford Fiesta on Hammond Avenue about 3pm on Wednesday. The driver allegedly failed to stop for police and a pursuit was initiated along the Sturt Highway. The 30-year-old man was eventually arrested on a suburban street in Forest Hill after a struggle with officers. He has been charged with a raft of offences, including assaulting a police officer, destroying property and multiple domestic violence charges. The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Wagga Local Court on Tuesday, April 5. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/3de34044-fc3f-4499-a149-01e6a26c99b5.jpg/r4_0_1199_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg