WAGGA's 'king of comedy' says how the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars 'slap' was handled has set a poor precedent for audience behaviour. During the 94th Academy Awards, a 'joke' delivered by critically acclaimed comedian Chris Rock regarding actress Jada Pinkett Smith's hair resulted in an altercation where her husband Will Smith struck him in the face. With several years of industry experience, comedian Dane Simpson was "mind-blown" by Monday's award show broadcast - having never seen a spectator assault a performer before. "Specifically with how it was handled, like he [Smith] went and sat down in his chair and not only that, he came back out and was hugged and reassured," Mr Simpson said. "And the guy who was hit was not comforted on screen, which is crazy to me." During a recent stand-up performance in Boston, Rock admitted he was "still kind of processing what happened". Mr Simpson said that whether or not the joke was made in poor taste, violence is never justifiable, and what happened at the Oscars was not a reflection of acceptable behaviour. "Comedy's all subjective, and anything can be taken the wrong way," he said. "[But] violence is just never OK regardless of any occupation." Other comedians within Wagga's growing comedy scene have weighed in on the altercation, with Aiden Mungai describing the situation as a reminder to be aware of audience "sensitivities". "That's not to say that justifies getting hit," he said. "But you can't be as flippant, I guess, as one used to be with jokes." While it remains unclear whether Rock was aware that Pinkett Smith's shaved hair was due to her alopecia, which causes hair loss, his now-notorious 'GI Jane 2' joke has received many negative reviews. Local artist Kerri Weymouth, who has alopecia, said while she took no personal offence, she can imagine why the actress and others with the medical condition may have. "To me personally, I would be able to laugh that off as a joke ... but I can understand why other people with alopecia would have been very hurt," she said. "Some people just love their hair, and losing it is like losing a part of their identity."

