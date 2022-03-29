newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Wagga transport company boss has welcomed federal government cash to upgrade a crucial piece of infrastructure on Australia's busiest road freight corridor, but says further lobbying is needed to get the work done. This year's federal budget, handed down by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg last night, included a record investment in transport infrastructure, with $3.3 billion committed to projects across NSW. As part of the cash splash, $16 million was allocated to Sheahan Bridge on the Hume Highway. The bridge, which crosses the Murrumbidgee River at Gundagai, was duplicated in 2009. The original structure, which currently carries northbound traffic, was built in 1977. Upgrades to the northbound bridge would allow higher productivity vehicles or 'A-doubles' to use it. Such vehicles are currently unable to cross due to weight limits. IN OTHER NEWS: Ron Crouch Transport executive director Geoff Crouch said while the inclusion of the bridge in this year's budget was "terrific", the commitment to only "planning" the upgrades as opposed to construction does taint his enthusiasm. "This is not the upgrade, it's only 16 million bucks for a few people sitting in an office planning ahead," he said. "It is essential that the Australian trucking industry and the community continue to lobby the federal government for planning to become a reality sooner rather than later." Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke welcomed the financial commitment and recognised the bridge as a "vital section of the Hume Highway". "Considering the age of the structures and the immense increase in traffic we have seen along the route in recent years, particularly freight, I have no doubt that the section is due for an upgrade in order to keep up with the ever growing demand," she said. Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council mayor Charlie Sheahan said the announcement is "timely", given the rise in fuel prices and the impact COVID-19 has had on regional communities. "It will benefit the local economy, local business and will hopefully mean more job opportunities," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

