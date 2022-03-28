news, local-news,

NSW Mounted Police will present an exhibition to help Wagga's Riding for the Disabled (RDA) who are still recovering from the onslaught of COVID-19. The charity, which provides horse-riding and skills-based learning to people with a disability, is non-government-funded and relies on the community's generosity to operate. According to RDA committee member Charles McClintock, Wagga's branch has only recovered 15 per cent in terms of operation capacity, clientele and fundraising in comparison to pre-COVID times. IN OTHER NEWS: For those reasons, the committee jumped at the opportunity presented to them by NSW police to host a mounted police exhibition on Saturday to raise funds and promote the services and volunteering opportunities the centre has to offer. "We appreciate the fact that they've gone out of their way to seek us out and see RDA as a charity that they would like to help support," Mr McClintock said. Acting Inspector Jill Gibson said the exhibition will be a great opportunity for people with a disability and police officers to connect in an informal and relaxed environment. "Vulnerable communities and people with disabilities can sometimes have barriers when speaking with police officers - we can appear scary," she said. "Coming out here on a day like Saturday and involving the mounted unit, I think will break down those barriers so that if there are any dramas, they can come to us and feel free to speak to us." Superintendent Andrew Spliet described the police's involvement with RDA as one step in the right direction as they actively seek to engage with vulnerable communities. "Sometimes we haven't been reaching out probably as much as we should to organisations, especially around our vulnerable communities - our elderly, the Aboriginal communities, and so forth," he said. "This is one way that we're doing that." The RDA and NSW Police invite all to come along and see the exhibition, which will take place on Saturday between 1-4.30 pm at the Plumpton Road facility. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/74bb2364-efe7-4f1c-aec0-183c833c85f9.jpg/r1_326_3957_2561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg