Wagga moviegoers have been targeted by an online scam masquerading as a cinema and telling residents they have won free tickets. More than 1000 people have commented on the fake giveaway, posted by a Facebook page pretending to be the official Forum 6 Cinemas Wagga. The commenters receive a message from the page telling them they have won and urging them to claim their prize by clicking on a link and entering their credit card details. Craig Lucas, the owner of the actual cinema, has warned people to report the post and the fake page. "We're telling everybody to post on it 'this is a scam' so that other people realise and we've also contacted Facebook for them to take it down," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Lucas said it was "really, really annoying" to have his business used to exploit people. "We never ask people for their credit card details for any giveaway," he said. It is not clear how many people have followed the instructions, but Mr Lucas said his phone had been ringing non-stop with calls from residents wondering if they had actually won a prize. Fake social media accounts were also used by scammers to target Riverina events and businesses earlier this year.

