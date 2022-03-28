news, local-news,

An Ashmont man will remain in custody over the alleged armed robbery of a Wagga service station last week after appearing in court on Monday. Jordan Ambler, aged 23, appeared via audio video link from Junee Correctional Centre on a charges of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon - serious indictable offence, and custody of knife in public place. The charges related to an incident where a man allegedly entered the Shell Coles Express service station on Edward Street with his face concealed just after 2.40am on Friday. According to police, the man allegedly then "exposed the handle of what's believed to be a firearm" to a female employee, stole cash and then fled on foot. Just after 1am on Saturday, Wagga police arrested Mr Ambler in connection with the robbery. Police then executed a search warrant at a hotel on Fitzmaurice Street, where items relating to the alleged offence were seized. Mr Ambler's appearance in court was brief and he spoke only to confirm his name, that he understood the charges and that he knew when he would re-appear. IN OTHER NEWS: "There is no application for release at this time," Mr Ambler's solicitor, Jessica Munro, told the court. The matter was filed as a strictly indictable offence, meaning the charges must heard in the District Court at a later stage if the case proceeds. Local Court Magistrate Peter Bugden adjourned the matter until May 25.

