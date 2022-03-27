news, local-news,

IT WASN'T just cyclists who welcomed the return of the Wagga Gears and Beers festival yesterday, with some of the region's businesses also grateful to see it come back after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic. The event brought in more than 3000 cyclists, local and visiting, to the city for an up to 130-kilometre bike ride around the region, with an event held at the end of the route at the Victory Memorial Gardens. After the ride, cyclists and members of the general public gathered in the gardens for some entertainment and a beverage. Among the cohort of Riverina businesses to benefit from the event was Batlow cidery, The Apple Thief. The Apple Thief owner Dave Purcell said it was really good to have been able to work the event. IN OTHER NEWS: "It was a great crowd and everyone was really appreciative of the craft and local products," he said. "I've been coming for a number of years, literally from the start, and will be coming back for the event in October as well." The benefits of the event didn't stop there, with the day providing an opportunity for new cyclists to bring attention to mental health. First-time participants Jackie O'Hare, Craig Miller, Matt O'Hare and Russell Conchie travelled all the way from Mudgee for the event. They rode as a group after deciding to participate in the ride in a bid to promote mental health program the Fly Program. While it was no easy task, the group said it was more than worth it for a good cause. Gears and Beers chairman Phil McIntosh praised cyclists as they rode out the last few gruelling metres of their ride and made their way to the finish line, which was at the start of Baylis Street from the Fitzmaurice Street direction. Mr McIntosh said the 110 to 130 kilometre rides wouldn't have been easy. "Huge effort, it's not easy out there by any stretch of the imagination," he said. "It's pretty hard on the head." Mr McIntosh said it was a show of great riding. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/f4a71313-0ff8-49ba-b7ba-3e66c08428f1.jpg/r0_206_2953_1874_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg