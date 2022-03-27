news, local-news,

A freight train has been damaged by fire in a suspected mechanical fault near Henty. Firefighters were called to the incident next to the Olympic Highway about 1.20pm on Sunday. An issue in one of the locomotive's engines is suspected of sparking the incident, which was attended by Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service members. IN OTHER NEWS Fire and Rescue Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the fire was brought under control without anybody being injured. The train is being moved north along the train line. Superintendent Alexander said firefighters would travel with the train to ensure the blaze didn't reignite.

