Endometriosis patients have breathed a sigh of relief following the government's announcement of federal funding to tackle the painful and often stigmatised disorder. On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced $58 million would be provided under the National Action Plan for endometriosis to improve diagnosis and primary care support for the estimated 800,000 Australian women living with the chronic condition. Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which the tissue cells which line a woman's uterus grows in other areas of the pelvic region, often affecting the ovaries and fallopian tubes - and increasing the risk of infertility. IN OTHER NEWS: Wagga resident Lisa Eather was diagnosed with endometriosis when she was fourteen and has since undergone several surgeries to combat the condition. Now aged 30, the stay-at-home mother has also been diagnosed with adenomyosis and fibromyalgia which causes widespread pain and tenderness in the body and is often linked to those experiencing physical trauma from another illness. "The pain is excruciating," said Ms Eather. She said "it's about time" in regards to the federal funding after navigating sixteen years of judgement and misunderstanding from medical professionals. "I actually started travelling to Canberra because, in Wagga, I had a gynaecologist ask me what endometriosis was," she said. "There's a lot of doctors that are very judgmental about it and say, 'well, you shouldn't have this symptom and, you shouldn't have that,' and they just really don't know much about it." The Prime Minister announced that a percentage of the funding package would go towards improving awareness and education of endometriosis. However, there is no clear indication where the new specialised endometriosis and pelvic pain clinics, which have secured $16.4 million of the funding package, will be set up within NSW and other states. Ms Eather said travelling for specialist care for her endometriosis has only added to the physical and mental strain she has endured. "When you go to the doctor and say, 'this is happening', they should be able to help you without going, 'well, you'll have to see a specialist," she said "When I tried to get in contact with Canberra, it was a year and a half wait to be able to get in there." Blamey Street Surgery's Dr Rachel Glasson said while the funding package is a strong step in the right direction for endometriosis sufferers, funding pre-established medical institutions would increase accessibly for regional women. "I think if the funding was able to not just be directed towards the creation of new clinics, but to support services through existing clinics," said Dr Glasson. "I think that would probably be the easiest and most effective way to address the issue in rural women's health as well as in the bigger centres." She added that the funding package can not be a one-off payment, and ongoing support will be required of the government to bring women with endometriosis greater confidence.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/308600bb-56a6-4688-93f5-d31c0ec0aad6.jpeg/r1_123_2047_1279_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg