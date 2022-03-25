news, local-news,

PARTS of Baylis Street will be closed off to make way for the 3000 cyclists taking part in this year's Gears and Beers festival this weekend. From 5.30am on Sunday, Baylis Street between Morrow and Johnson streets, Morrow Street between Baylis and Peter streets, and Morrow Street between Baylis and O'Reilly streets will be closed until about 6.30pm. Cyclists will take off from 7am via one of five tracks heading north towards CSU, and pedestrians are warned that the 10km community ride will traverse the levee bank. IN OTHER NEWS: Pedestrians have also been warned that Saturday's 'mystery ride' commencing at 10.30am utilises the levee bank. "We're conscious that there'll be people walking on the levee bank and things like that, and we'll make sure to warn cyclists about that as well," said event organiser Philip McIntosh. Drivers wishing to plan ahead of the weekend can check out the Gears and Beers website which maps out each route cyclists will be taking on the day. Residents are advised to follow the instructions of traffic controllers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

