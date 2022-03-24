news, local-news,

A RIVERINA owned and operated spring water company has become the first in the state to be certified carbon neutral and is encouraging other businesses to explore the benefits. Big Springs Water has been bottling pristine water from its naturally rising spring located 30kms south of Wagga since 1994 and has become a household name across the region. Today, the family-owned business provides 6000 clients throughout southern NSW, mid-western NSW, the ACT and north-east Victoria with hydration solutions and water filtration. IN OTHER NEWS: Sustainability is a core value for Big Springs' owners who most recently planted around 24,000 trees on their property and moved to an 80 per cent relicense on solar energy to be certified as carbon neutral. Owner and general manager Angus Wilson said the process to gain certification not only helped the company reduce its corporate emissions but eliminated the carbon footprint for its clients and consumers. "It makes you look at things like how much petrol you're using, electricity, and also waste... It's actually reduced our costs, and it's reducing our footprint," he said. "I think for our customers, and especially other small businesses, I hope that they see that we can do it and that it's possible for them also." Big Springs partnered with Green Moves, which offers sustainability services, to audit its carbon footprint and purchase any carbon offsets. Mr Wilson said while the move to greater sustainability takes time, it is a worthwhile endeavour as climate consciousness becomes more important to consumers.

