coronavirus,

Cases of COVID-19 have jumped past 800 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) today in what is the regions highest daily count since January. On Wednesday NSW Health reported 851 new COVID infections across the MLHD, made up of 679 self-reported rapid antigen tests and 172 positive PCR tests. This has grown since Tuesday's tally of 697 new cases reported yesterday. Today's count is the highest number of new cases recorded across the MLHD since January 25 when 1042 new infections were reported in a single day (excluding a reporting error on March 15 which saw 1141 new cases reported in a single day). As of yesterday there were 11 patients in MLHD hospital's being cared for with the virus, and zero people in the ICU. There were also more than 2300 active cases of COVID within the Wagga local government area using the results of PCR testing only, making the total number of active cases likely much higher. Across the state 24,115 new COVID infections were reported and five deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. This is a rise from the 20,960 cases reported on Tuesday. Today's statewide numbers are the highest since January 21 when 25,168 new cases were recorded in a single day (excluding a reporting glitch which saw numbers leap to 30,402 on March 16). There are currently 1162 COVID patients in hospital across NSW, with 44 in the ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1177 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are up with 41 in care yesterday. IN OTHER NEWS: The jump in case numbers comes as the Prime Minister says pre-departure testing requirements could soon be removed for international travellers, with Greg Hunt to make an announcement on the matter "soon", according to Scott Morrison. Travellers currently need to show a negative COVID-19 test result in order to board a flight to Australia even if they are fully vaccinated. A spokesperson for Mr Hunt says he is continuing to receive health advice before making further changes to Australia's biosecurity measures. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/d55c6eac-7072-4096-8238-9bdc65142563.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg