Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a Wagga service station on Friday morning. Just after 2.40am a man entered the Shell Coles Express service station on Edward Street with his face concealed. According to police, he then "exposed the handle of what's believed to be a firearm" to a female employee, stole cash and then fled on foot. The employee was not injured. The man was described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall and with a medium build. In other news At the time, he was wearing a dark-coloured hooded jumper over his head, light-coloured pants, a blue face mask, gloves and dark-coloured shoes. Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended and established a crime scene. An investigation is now underway and detectives are urging witnesses, or nearby residents and businesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV, to contact Wagga Wagga Police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/0833eb33-103a-4e11-a8ee-e456d3bba639.jpg/r10_0_3950_2226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg