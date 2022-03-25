news, local-news,

POLICE have appealed to the public for assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant after he allegedly assaulted an officer. Lopeti Hala, 27, has evaded police since allegedly assaulting an officer and fleeing Griffith Police Station early on Friday. Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District have been unable to locate Mr Hala since commencing their inquiries. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Hala, also known as Robert, is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, 170cm tall with a solid build, dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark shorts and white sports shoes. Members of the public are advised not to approach him if seen, but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately instead. A 42-year-old woman who allegedly assisted the man in fleeing the police station was arrested at a home in Griffith at 2pm on Friday and is currently assisting police with inquiries. Anyone who may have information on Lopeti's whereabouts is urged to call Griffith Police Station on (02) 6969 4299 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/4a64e70c-fb1d-4ef7-9ea3-59ce716a7e96.png/r119_15_1920_1033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg