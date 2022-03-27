news, local-news,

MORE than 200 people showed their support for Wagga mum Emily Davis at a Golf Day Fundraiser which was held on Saturday. The fundraiser will provide vital financial support for Emily and her small family throughout her battle with Paraganglioma, a cancer so rare that only two in one million are diagnosed with it. "It was a massive success with beautiful weather and a massive crowd," Emily said. The Golf Day Fundraiser, which has been in the pipeline for more than a month, was held at the Wagga City Golf Club in support of Emily, partner Nat Davis and their first born son, five-month-old Oliver. Emily was diagnosed with Paraganglioma, a type of neuroendocrine tumour that forms near certain blood vessels and nerves outside of the adrenal glands, earlier this year not long after giving birth to Oliver. It is likely that the diagnosis would have been undetected had Emily not given birth. Both Emily and Nat had previously said the support shown by the MCUE Goannas Football and Netball Club, who initiated and organised the event, has been mind-blowing. "We think [there was] around 250 [people there]," Emily said. IN OTHER NEWS: The same can be said for Wagga businesses, small and big, who also got behind the cause. "We had over 50 sponsors for the day and about 25 businesses and people donating prizes for our raffle," Emily said. Emily said the event organisers are working to add up how much was raised from the event. "With late donations still popping in, we have been told we are reaching the $50,000 mark," she said. Words can not describe what the funds or support means to the Davis family but overwhelming is a good place to start. "We have been overwhelmed by the support and love from friends, family and the Wagga community," Emily said. "The money is going to help with ongoing health costs and supporting my family and baby, Oliver." The family are giving special thanks to the MCUE Goannas Football Club for doing the leg work for the event. "It was a very successful fundraiser and we need to say a special thank you to MCUE football and Netball Club and Jesse, Ryan and Pete for organising a fun filled day," Emily said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

