news, local-news,

Former MP Michael Organ is hoping to repeat his previous victory against a major party as a Riverina federal election candidate for the Greens. Riverina, Burrinjuck and Central West Greens party members preselected Mr Organ on Friday as their candidate for the seat of Riverina for the 2022 federal election, which is yet to be called. Mr Organ won the Illawarra region federal seat of Cunningham in an October 2002 byelection after the incumbent MP in the usually safe Labor electorate resigned. Mr Organ said the same kind of victory was possible in the safe Nationals seat of Riverina as voters across Australia were turning away from the major parties. "The byelection was quite a significant byelection as the seat had been held for 40-odd years by Labor and there was a backlash against them and I got elected," Mr Organ said. "It was noted Australia-wide; it really showed a prominent local community activist could get elected, whether they were independent, Green, whatever and they can take seats away from the major parties. "There was a local disenchantment for how Labor was treating environment and heritage and local issues and I think that kind of thing can apply Australia-wide, especially at this time when there is a lot of disenchantment with politicians at the federal level." Labor reclaimed the electorate of Cunningham at the 2004 federal election. Mr Organ, aged 65, is a resident of Murrumburrah, near Harden, and recently retired as a university archivist and historian. "I've been a long-time member of the Greens and I was the first Greens Member of the Australian House of Representatives," Mr Organ said. "I'm committed to Greens policies. When I moved to Murrumburrah last year I made contact with the Greens to say hello basically and arising out of that I have been selected to run for Riverina." Mr Organ said the federal Coalition was facing a backlash as issues such as climate change "haven't been dealt with". "Even the local [Riverina] member Michael McCormack is very much not on the side of really dealing effectively with issues such as climate change and a federal ICAC [Independent Commission Against Corruption]," Mr Organ said. "You would think with what happened to the [former] state member in the area that he woudl be standing up and saying we really needed to have a form of federal ICAC for the stench of corruption to be removed from federal parliament. "I think people notice those issues and think 'maybe it's time for a change'." Mr Organ said he also planned to raise the issue of the rising cost of living during the campaign "We have seen the price of fuel double in recent months and we know that has a major impact on country areas like Wagga and the Riverina much more so than it does in the city, where someone can just hop on the bus or train," he said. "That's going to build up pressure on your budget and with wages stagnant, there isn't a lot more money coming in to households." The federal government is required to announce a date for the election next month and hold the poll no later than May 22. Apart from Mr McCormack as the National Party incumbent, Mark Jeffreson has announced his Riverina candidacy for Labor. Dean McRae is running for the Liberal Democrats, Pennie Scott and Darren Ciavarella are running as independents, and Daniel Martelozzo is running for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/df02cd7f-5ee2-4fe0-8a1a-6a487dcba40e.jpg/r0_242_4747_2924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg