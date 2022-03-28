news, local-news,

THREE men in their 40s are lucky to have only sustained minor injuries after the car they were travelling in rolled north of Wagga on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services arrived at the scene, on Byrnes Road at Harefield, about 2.30pm following reports of a single-vehicle rollover. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said it was understood the car rolled a few times before it came to rest on the side of the road, just metres from a train track. IN OTHER NEWS: The driver and one of the car's two passengers were transferred to Wagga Base Hospital. The third occupant, a man in his 40s, was assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not sustain injuries. The driver, a man in his 40s, was treated in hospital for a cut under his armpit while a passenger, also a man in his 40s, was treated for a shoulder injury. The car was later towed from the scene.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/6851e1b7-4893-4973-9717-454c86e81145.jpg/r20_122_2953_1779_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg