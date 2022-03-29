news, local-news,

A man has been killed after his station wagon rolled while travelling on Kidman Way in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the scene, about 10 kilometres south of Hillston, about 4.22am after a truck driver reported a Subaru Outback on the side of the road. Upon arrival the vehicle was found in a ditch on the side of the road and the body of a man was discovered about 20 metres away. NSW Police said the man is yet to be formally identified and is believed the be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District have established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances of the crash. In other news NSW Ambulance's MIA duty operations manager Markus Zarins said the vehicle appeared to have rolled multiple times before ending up in the ditch. "The vehicle had obviously sustained damage of having rolled over a couple of times," he said. "The vehicle was in a ditch on the wrong side of the road. "Eventually one deceased male was located a short distance from the vehicle." Police are urging any witnesses, including motorists with dashcam footage, to contact the Griffith Police Station. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/9ef5cd27-e457-4319-af0d-15e6f1426849.jpg/r0_0_1593_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg