THE Flying Kangaroo's first direct flight from Brisbane to Wagga landed at Wagga Airport on Monday at 4.48pm, two minutes earlier than scheduled, in a promising start for the new service. Qantas' first flight from Wagga Airport to Brisbane was on Monday morning, but it was the popular flight back that brought smiles to the faces of many who were waiting for their loved ones at the gate. Wagga's Lyn and John Harding reunited with their Brisbane-based daughter Jacqui Harding at the airport. Jacqui said the direct flight has made visiting her parents "dramatically easier", and while the flight was "bumpy", it was well worth it. The family are hoping the flight gets the support it needs to continue operating. "It was a well-loaded flight," John said. "I hope it is well supported." IN OTHER NEWS: The national carrier will operate three weekly return services with its 74-seat Q400 turboprop aircraft. The direct flight takes two hours, which according the airline will save passengers 90 minutes compared to flying via Sydney. QantasLink CEO John Gissing said the Wagga-Brisbane route came about after the airline had seen strong demand for it. "As Australia's largest regional airline, we are committed to connecting families and friends across the country," he said. "We're proud to provide strong connections for Wagga with this new Queensland route, which will make it easier for more Australians to experience the stunning Riverina region." The direct route is currently not being offered by any other airline. "The flights will be great news for Wagga's business community which now has direct options to three capital cities (Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane) with Qantas," Mr Gissing said. "Our new Wagga-Brisbane route comes in time for the school holidays, opening up a gateway to Queensland's holiday destinations." One-way economy tickets from Wagga to Brisbane range from $159 to $249 depending on the date. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

