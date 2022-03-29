news, local-news,

WAGGA will have a second chance to catch Amy Shark on the Civic Theatre stage after her Great Southern Nights show was a sell-out. The formidable songwriter announced that she will bring her critically acclaimed Cry Forever and Love Monster albums to regional fans right across Australia on her 42-leg 'See U Somewhere' tour. "I don't know when I'll get the chance to do a huge Australian run like this again so if I'm coming to your town you are mine that night! No excuses," said Shark. IN OTHER NEWS: Three Riverina cities will host the 35-year-old in July following the success of her Great Southern Nights performance at Wagga's Civic Theatre on March 19. "It went incredibly well, the crowd loved it and I think Amy really enjoyed herself," said Civic Theatre manager Carissa Campbell. Ms Campbell suggests those who missed out this month get in early as tickets to the regional tour will be in high demand. "When we announced the last show, demand just exploded," she said. "There is a massive waiting list with hundreds of people on it" Amy will be performing on: Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am local time on March 10. For tickets and further information, head to https://www.amyshark.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/3516045b-3f63-4840-975b-4ac04f0776df.jpg/r3_0_998_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg