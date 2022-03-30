sport, local-sport,

WAGGA product Rebecca Miller's big strides for Richmond this season have been recognised with inclusion in the initial AFLW All Australian squad. Miller was a pillar in defence in her third campaign with the Tigers, who finished 11th with three wins from ten matches. The final 22 will be unveiled at the 'W' awards on Tuesday. Although the 26-year-old is proud of the achievement, she isn't counting on making the final cut. "I never really put myself in that echelon but it probably just comes down to all the hard work I've put in. Not just this season, but the last three years really," she said. "It's something I'm really proud of, and I think that helped me good the nod." The key defender took on more responsibility down back when vice captain Harriet Cordner suffered a season-ending knee injury in round three. OTHER NEWS "When she went down it left a big hole to cover," Miller said. "I don't think I did anything extra, but her not being there maybe made me more notable to the rest of the competition. "I think (my improvement) is around consistency. Each season I have been fitter and stronger than I was the previous season, so that gives you the confidence and foundation to back in your skills. "My kicking has improved a fair bit, and I've been doing a lot of work on body positioning, which has set me up for one-on-one contests." Cookardinia's two-time All Australian, Giants star Alyce Parker was overlooked for the 40-player squad.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/610b7a78-58b7-42fd-98b2-7b2fbb24c2ee.jpg/r0_56_991_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg