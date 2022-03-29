sport, local-sport,

Their courtship was sparked by a run-of-the-mill Facebook comment about pumpkin soup. Eight years later, North Wagga coach Brayden Skeers and captain Kelsey Leaver will tie the knot the day after they lead the Saints in Friday night's AFL Southern NSW Women's grand final at Apex Park. A wedding is stressful enough, particularly when it's already been rescheduled once before, but the duo hope to add a premiership trophy to the rings they'll exchange the following day. It means the celebratory champagne will be put on ice should they upset unbeaten Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Apex Park. Leaver has heard all the wisecracks about avoiding injury before her big day, but after being part of the Saints side which lost last year's decider to CSU, the 25-year-old plans to enter contests as hard as ever. "It's funny, everyone keeps saying that because I don't have that in the back of my mind at all," she said. "There's two bridesmaids playing for us as well (Brayden's sister) Liberty Skeers and my niece Bianca Terlich. I feel like if those girls are playing I have to as well. "Everyone says don't get injured, but it's definitely not in the back of my mind because if I do it's going to happen. "I have to get up at 5am on Saturday so it will definitely be a quiet one for me (if we win). I'm hoping third time lucky we will get there, but overall we're so proud of the girls. We've got ten new girls this year and five hadn't played before, they've come on in leaps and bounds." Skeers, in his first year as coach, said Leaver never seriously contemplated sitting out the match. "Kelsey being the captain almost feels an obligation to play," he said. "We did discuss the possibility of her not playing, but you can't stop someone who's that keen from playing. Any chance you have to play in a grand final, you want to take that opportunity with both hands." The pair were due to be married in October before COVID intervened. They will hold the ceremony at Brolga Pond at Wagga Botanic Gardens, eight years after they met when working at Sportsman's Warehouse. Now a Student Learning Support Officer at The Rock Central School, Leaver made the first move on Kooringal High teacher Skeers. "Nana made up a batch of pumpkin soup and I was broadcasting to the world (on Facebook) it tasted so good. Kelsey messaged 'why don't you save me some?'," he said. Leaver added: "Brayden didn't want a girlfriend but I changed that pretty quickly." Skeers also celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday. Cake was enjoyed at training before the players get down to business. The Saints made the decider in dramatic fashion after Skye Davey nailed a long range goal after the siren in last week's preliminary final win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. The Lions will be favourites after dominating most games this year, but Leaver is hopeful grand final experience will help them. "We've had half a dozen or so of us play one (grand final) before. But we have to go in hard from the start and play our brand of football and not be sucked into their game," Leaver said. "They are quick, so we need to lock them down. If we can get it forward to Darcie (Manning) and Nat (Creed), I think we can do it."

