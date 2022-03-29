Nines to go ahead despite low interest

sport, local-sport,

Group Nine are surging ahead with a scaled back women's nines tournament on Saturday. While there were hopes to have at least 10 teams take part, only four nominations have been received. Kangaroos, Brothers, Albury and Harden were the only clubs to follow through with their initial interest for the event at Parramore Park. Despite little support for the inaugural competition, which was designed to be a knockout over two days, Group Nine director Gabe Knight hopes it can be a good starting point for years to come. "It's going to be a one-day event and shorter than we expected but the hope is it's the stepping stone and we need those stepping stones to move forward," Knight said. "Hopefully by putting this event on the map, much like Albury have done with their carnival, those four teams will mark it on their calendar and other teams will mark it on their calendar and it will be a bigger event." The prizemoney has also been scaled back but there is still $1000 up for grabs for the winner. READ MORE There wasn't enough interest in the under 15s and under 17s to hold either competition however Knight is pleased with the strength of numbers in all participating clubs. She believes it will allow for a good experience for everyone taking part. "I was a little bit concerned they were going to be running on nine or 10 players but I've been sent through team sheets and they do look to have a few subs which is positive," Knight said. "Even though we wanted more teams it may mean those girls who are giving this a go for the first time aren't exhausted and they aren't playing elite teams, premiership-winning teams from Sydney or things like that. "Hopefully it is a nice introduction but we also expect a good level of footy." The clash between Kangaroos and Brothers will kick start the day at 10.30am and all teams will play each other once before the top two play off in the final. The final is scheduled for 2.15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/8a606f3a-76bb-4a62-a0d9-4b8bab9a6589.jpg/r3_589_5757_3840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg