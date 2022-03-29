sport, local-sport, nico sedgwick, east wagga, kooringal, farrer league, forward, brocklesby burrumbuttock, hume league, signing

PRIZED East Wagga-Kooringal signing Nico Sedgwick is looking forward to a new lease on life in the Farrer League this season. The 2014 Azzi Medal winner will make his debut for the Hawks in Saturday's highly-anticipated season opener against Marrar at Langtry Oval. Sedgwick's arrival at Gumly Oval has proven to be the signing of the Farrer League off-season, with the three-time Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock premiership player boasting an impressive football background. Sedgwick admits to knowing very little about the Farrer League heading into round one but that is all part of the appeal for the 29-year-old. "I'm bloody excited. I haven't been excited for footy for a few years but am I now," Sedgwick said. "It's something different. "I know absolutely nothing (about the Farrer League). I played against them once in a Hume versus Farrer game and that's the only thing I know. "It's something different, play against people I've never played against. When I played in the Hume League, I know what player I'm going to get every week. "I just need a change." Sedgwick hails from Ovens and Murray League club Lavington, where he won the competition's rising star as a youngster. He went to BB Saints in 2013, where he forged a reputation as one of the most damaging players in the Hume League. Sedgwick won the Azzi Medal in 2014, as well as going on to win three premierships at the Saints. The speedster did most of his damage in the Hume League through the midfield but is excited by a new opportunity at the Hawks. "That's one of the reasons I went to East Wagga, to play forward a bit too," he said. "I've never had the chance of playing forward, really. That's the other reason I went there, Matty (Hard) said I can play forward as much as I want so I'm looking forward to that." MORE SPORT NEWS The forward experiment got off to a good start with Sedgwick kicking at least six goals in a trial win over Griffith. Sedgwick liked what he saw in the trial. "We seemed to move the footy alright," he said. "I think we've got a pretty good team, from what I saw and by the sounds of it. "Hopefully I can play 70 per cent forward, that's what I'm aiming for. They've got (Harry Fitzsimmons), (Heath Northey) and Dan McCarthy through the mids so there is some good players there. "I'm just going with the flow." While a self-confessed 'laidback' footballer, Sedgwick is aware of the significance of the opening round showdown at Marrar, where the top two teams from last year will meet. The Farrer League, like most competitions, were robbed off a finals series due to COVID so the two teams never got the chance to square off and fight it out for the premiership. "I did know that. It's something I'm excited for," Sedgwick said of the Marrar game. "I've always grown up loving playing the top teams, that's what you play footy for. It will be good to start off like that. "I'm not sure how we'll start, everyone's been a bit slack with training, Stringer reckons. A few of us really haven't met each other but it will be good to get there and get stuck in."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/1cb477f1-a335-4adf-b60a-6f667087b2d8.jpg/r0_114_3691_2199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg