South Wagga will head into the new Pascoe Cup season with momentum after a trial win over Tolland on Saturday. The Warriors showed great improvement last season and look set to improve again if Saturday's trial is anything to go by. South Wagga accounted for Tolland 4-2 at Kessler Park. The Warriors will now turn their focus to taking on Wagga United in round one on Sunday week. Football Wagga last week delayed the start of the competitions a week and have now released the draws. Pascoe Cup - round one Wagga United v South Wagga at Rawlings Park Tolland v Leeton United at Kessler Park Tumut v Lake Albert at Bull Paddock Young v Henwood Park at Gus Smith Oval Hanwood v Cootamundra at Hanwood Oval

