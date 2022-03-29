South Wagga down Tolland 4-2 in pre-season trial game as Football Wagga release draws for season 2022
South Wagga will head into the new Pascoe Cup season with momentum after a trial win over Tolland on Saturday.
The Warriors showed great improvement last season and look set to improve again if Saturday's trial is anything to go by.
South Wagga accounted for Tolland 4-2 at Kessler Park.
The Warriors will now turn their focus to taking on Wagga United in round one on Sunday week.
Football Wagga last week delayed the start of the competitions a week and have now released the draws.
Pascoe Cup - round one
Wagga United v South Wagga at Rawlings Park
Tolland v Leeton United at Kessler Park
Tumut v Lake Albert at Bull Paddock
Young v Henwood Park at Gus Smith Oval
Hanwood v Cootamundra at Hanwood Oval
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Download our app from the Apple Store or Google Play
- Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Comments
Discuss "South Wagga to go into round one with confidence"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.