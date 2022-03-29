sport, local-sport,

CSU has been given a big boost on the eve of the Southern Inland season with dual Bill Castle Medal winner Liam Krautz returning to the club. Krautz was named the competition's best for the second straight season when he linked with the Reddies for the shortened 2020 season. He won his first medal with Albury, and returned to the Steamers again last year, but the experience he had in Wagga was a big draw card for another season. "I really enjoyed my time at Reddies, they were a real welcoming club and have a good attitude towards the game," Krautz said. "There is a lot of respect amongst the players, everyone pitched in and done their bit. There were no egos involved so it was great to be involved in." The 31-year-old wasn't going to play for Albury again this season. But when CSU came calling he jumped at the chance. "It's going to be a good year," he said. "Each year is different and you can't take what happened last year or the year before. "Now there's a bit more stability there might be some younger players coming through and a few new faces in the region will bolster every team." READ MORE Co-coach Danny Edwards is thrilled to have the loose forward on board. "He was at the club before I joined them but I've heard really great stuff about him and as I've played for so long myself playing against him I know what a quality player he is," Edwards said. "From all reports when he was here two seasons ago he did amazing things for the club so we're really looking forward to having him back and trying to have a better year." Krautz is far from the only good inclusion for the club this season with Christian Smith making the move from Wagga City while Tyson Morgan. Edwards is looking forward to seeing what contributions they can bring. "(Morgan) has a great knowledge of the game and brings a really nice vibe to the club," he said. "He's very enthusiastic and is willing to learn and share his experiences with other players so we're looking forward to him being a leader on the field as well as off it. "Having people like that only benefits the club." Coming off the back of another tough season, CSU have a new coaching pairing with Edwards and Jock Crockatt taking over from club legend Paul Hood. After some pleasing performances at Boorowa over the week both are happy with how things are progressing. "The club has a really good vibe," Edwards said. "There's lots of players and lots of quality players. "We're in a much better position than last season and probably have guys who played first grade last year who will probably be in second grade." CSU hosts Leeton in their return to first grade at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Edwards knows it will be a big learning experience for everyone with the Phantoms a real unknown heading into the season after only playing third grade last year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/6af759a6-79e3-4842-bec9-2316bcbe0950.jpg/r0_274_3693_2361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg