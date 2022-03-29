sport, local-sport, turvey park, softball, saints, mens, grand final, crawford wadley, jason swift, sharon hall

Turvey Park have captured back-to-back men's Wagga softball titles, winning another thriller over Saints on Monday night. A run to Jason Swift at the bottom of the seventh innings saw Saints score a 3-2 victory at French Fields. Pitchers dominated proceedings with both Saints' Jayden McLachlan and Turvey Park's Austin Gooden enjoying strong nights. It saw scores locked at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, where Swift was able to get a walk. Crawford Wadley then, with two out, produced his first safe hit of the night to get Swift home and hand Turvey Park an exciting victory. Turvey Park coach Sharon Hall said it was a fantastic grand final to complete the season. "It was very tight, going down to the last innings at the bottom of the seventh," Hall said. "It was really a matter of coming down to the pitching and who of the batters could make the most of their chances. "It was a good game." Turvey Park only managed four safe hits all night. Kyle Hall produced two, as well as Todd Maiden and Wadley getting one. Hall said the previous contests between the two teams had made it hard to go into the grand final with too much confidence. MORE SPORT NEWS "We had beaten them a couple of times throughout the season but they had also beaten us recently," Hall said. "It was going to be a matter of whether Jayden was on point with his pitching and if he was, it was going to be a tight game. "It was a good result to have a hard, tough-fought game." It was the second consecutive year that Turvey Park had beaten Saints in a close grand final. The entertaining men's decider paves the way for a big grand final day at French Fields on Saturday. Grand finals will get underway from 9.45am with under 10s, right through to the premier women's at 4.15pm.

