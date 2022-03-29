Junee still holding out to fill five teams

sport, local-sport,

Junee has hosed down any cause for alarm over their future prospects despite calling off their trial game this weekend. The Diesels were set to play Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday but have withdrawn from the arrangement. However president David Holt is confident in their player numbers ahead of the season. "I'm positive about it and can't see anyone around the club isn't positive about how things are going," Holt said. "The senior player base is a concern, and we have to try to build a reserve squad, but we've got 26 registered at the moment and there is another eight to come in next week." Junee forced a late change in last year's draw when they withdrew from first grade but remained in the competition with only a reserve grade, leaguetag and Weissel Cup after an agreement was made with Group Nine. Group Nine clubs will meet on Wednesday night to give a final indication of their team strength for the season. READ MORE Holt is still anticipating entering five grades with numbers in the under 18s currently their biggest sticking point. "We've got 16s and the 18s are slowly coming together but we are relying on a few players who have registered with Brothers to get portability as it doesn't look like Brothers are going to get a side," he said. "Whether that happens or not we will see but leaguetag is going gangbusters and we've got our first grade squad. "The majority of those will come in next Wednesday and from there we're looking to build a reserve grade squad to see the season out with all five teams on board." Despite not taking part in first grade last season, the plan was always to be back this season. "I'm pretty sure our regos are good compared to the rest of the group," Holt said. "At one stage we were well out in front of every other club and it would be nice if it is still the same." Junee are set to take on Southcity in their return to first grade at Laurie Daley Oval on April 24. They will then be part of the first Challenge Cup tie the following week with Temora drawn to be the initial holders. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/e3d2904b-c87e-42e5-8704-049ebf22d3e8.jpg/r5_175_3738_2284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg