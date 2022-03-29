sport, local-sport, ricky stuart, craig bellamy, nrl, nrl sports lunch, wagga rugby league, guest speakers, wagga, greg brentnall

WAGGA Rugby League has landed two of the biggest names in the sport for their NRL Sports Lunch next week. Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy and Canberra Raiders counterpart Ricky Stuart will headline the function at The Rules Club on Friday, April 8. The NRL Sports Lunch is designed as the perfect lead-in event before the NRL game between the Storm and Raiders at Equex Centre in Wagga the following day. Bellamy, the three-time Storm premiership coach, is no stranger to the Riverina, having coached Turvey Park in 1991. The coaches will be joined by Riverina products Greg Brentnall, Chris Mortimer, Marc Brentnall, Ryan Hinchcliffe, along the Raiders' football manager, Matt Ford, at the event. Wagga Rugby League's Greg Wiscombe said the lunch is a unique opportunity for the city's sport fans. "We have been lucky enough to obtain two quality coaches and their respective assistant coaches," Wiscombe said. "This is a Wagga Rugby League event and is to raise monies for infrastructure at Wagga's two premium venues, McDonalds Park and Harris Park." Tickets to the lunch are $110, or at $100 each for tables of eight. It includes entree, main meal and a drink on arrival. Greg Ritchie is the special guest MC. The event will be held from 12midday to 3pm, with silent and live auction items up for grabs throughout the afternoon.

