GROWING up playing netball in Wagga, getting a chance to play in a big football match on the MCG would have seemed a pipe dream for Gabby Colvin. But the 31-year-old is looking forward to being part of history when Melbourne clashes with Brisbane in Saturday's AFLW preliminary final. The defender said the decision to schedule the match as a stand-alone fixture on the sport's most famous ground was a welcome sign the women's game is making strides, and is being afforded the legitimacy it deserves from the AFL. "It's absolutely huge. It's a great way to grow the game and it feels like our game is being taken seriously now," she said. "It's very exciting and I feel like our game is moving in the right direction. It's good to know the AFL is backing it, and everyone is stoked to be playing there. "It's what dreams are made of really, isn't it? You always dream of playing on the 'G, but you never actually think it will happen as a little kid growing up. "Obviously there was no real pathway for women at that time. It's a dream come true really." Colvin's third AFLW season has had its fair share of disruptions. COVID kept her out of round one, before a calf injury also sidelined her for two games. OTHER NEWS She has been asked to play as a key defender this year and hopes home ground advantage will help reverse the result. The Lions beat Collingwood last week to progress in a semi final pushed back a week after the Magpies encountered COVID issues. It means the Demons, who had the first week of finals off after finishing second, haven't played since edging Carlton by a point three weeks ago. Colvin said they'd taken measures at training to ensure the long layoff won't result in a sluggish start. "We've had a couple of really solid match simulation sessions, so it feels like we've been playing games," she said. "I guess we won't know (which team's preparation is best) until the day. I think they've had an advantage playing an extra game and not having as long a break, but we'll have fresh legs. "We know their game style and they're pretty crafty and smart and can problem solve on the run. They're a tough team to come up against, but we'll concentrate on our game. "The big ground actually suits our game plan to a tee, (home ground) Casey Fields isn't much smaller. It's going to benefit us with our young, quicker players." As was the case last year, Colvin's horse trainer father Gary's stable star Another One will compete in the Country Championships final at Randwick on Saturday. Gary and her mother Karen will be trackside for the race, taking a punt their daughter will qualify for the decider this time around. "The exact same thing happened last year, with the championships on the exact same time as the prelim. "That time they chose wrong because we didn't make the grand final, they were pretty devastated. "Mum said 'you've just got to win so we can come and watch you'. No pressure."

