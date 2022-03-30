news, local-news,

I'm hearing a lot of individuals complaining that Australia hasn't converted its fleet of cars to electric vehicles. Yet at the same time, there is absolutely no reason why these same individuals didn't upgrade to an electric vehicle themselves. Surely, the 'government' can't be held responsible for the slow uptake? I am deeply concerned that many of us are being brainwashed into believing that we are in a disastrous climate change. The young and impressionable are being frightened out of their wits by puppets of big business. This supposedly imminent catastrophe is to be caused by carbon dioxide (CO2). Despite what the activists are trying to tell you, quoting computer models, science tells us that climate is relatively stable; just reliably unreliable and very changeable as it has always been. Carbon dioxide is continually being promoted by the arrogant and ignorant green movement as a pollutant. It is not, it never has been and it never will be. CO2 is a plant food, it is not a pollutant. It is a blessing for the environment; how can it be dangerous if we breathe it in and breathe it out? Without sunlight, water and carbon dioxide there would be no life on Earth. If green activism achieves its aims the Third World will remain in poverty, Western countries will become impoverished and even more reliant on China which uses climate change as a weapon against the West. Australia has 24 coal fired power stations compared to the planned and existing plants in China being 3543, India with 1036 and the EU with 495. READ MORE LETTERS: Closing Australian power stations will have no effect whatsoever on the global carbon dioxide emissions but will have a severe negative effect on the economy of Australia. As we continue to venture down the path of green energy that is continually costing us, the end user, let these companies finance their own structures and not have our government spending billions helping them to make money. I would far sooner my government spend that money building modular nuclear power plants that supplied reliable power 24/7. The infiltration of the green-left through schools and universities has produced green activists and a generation that cannot write, read, calculate, think, solve problems and look after themselves. They have no knowledge of the past Western civilisation, science, critical thinking and the brutalities of previous communist and socialist regimes. Climate change is not a scientific or environmental issue, it is a political movement, that it driven by the so-called green movement that is really a worldwide socialist movement looking to distract the Western world from the rise of socialism and overthrow of democracy. I am trying to teach my grandchildren what should have been taught in schools, where too many teachers are absorbed in politicking and genderising, rather than teaching our children a bit more about nature and natural events. My son and I will continue to farm in a no-till sustainable way and use our sheep to graze our pastures in an environmentally friendly manner, and leave our country in better shape than when my grandfather Blyth took it over from the original settlers. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

