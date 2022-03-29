news, local-news,

Having just returned home to Canberra from an amazing weekend in Wagga for the Gears and Beers cycling festival, I felt compelled to congratulate Wagga and particularly the Wollundry Rotary Club on having conducted a fantastic event for the town. Being an ex-resident of Wagga and an ex-member of the Wollundry Rotary Club, I have to say how proud I am of the professional way the weekend's events were run. The ongoing community commitment of the club and its members to Wagga and the bike riding community is to be commended. I was very impressed with the how Wagga itself is being looked after, it's certainly a city to be proud of. Given the stake Rotary has in the life of Wagga it would be great to see some young members of the community join Wollundry Rotary to assist the existing members in achieving their goals in the future. Well done and thank you! Empires rise and fall leaving both good and bad legacies. Vladimir Putin, seeking to regain the Russian Federation, massacring men, women and children in Ukraine, exhibits characteristics of empire-building. Napoleon, self-crowned emperor of Europe and North Africa, including Egypt, "met his Waterloo" against Wellington and his men. John Connor's review of Nick Brodie's book The Vandemonian War mentions that during Britain's war with France (1791-1815) outposts were established in Tasmania to prevent French bases on the island. Furthermore, referring to the writer, Wright, Connor wrote that many former British soldiers arrived, occupying and displacing Aboriginal owners of thousands of acres, which led to conflict. Stephen Gapps' book Gudyarra tells of the Wiradyuri Wars around Bathurst and extending to Narrandera, presents parallels of similar conflict. One sad legacy of Australia's colonial development was the slaughter of men, women and children because they were black and simply "in the way" of our European development and lifestyle. Brodie exposes the way history was falsely written. Is our nation mature enough to acknowledge the reality, remove cover up and expose lies? Lucky! That is how I felt after attending the concert by the Kapooka Military Band last week. What a corker of a programme, played by enthusiastic professional musicians, ably led by the new conductor [a natural born leader and motivator] and the crowd responded accordingly. I have been told that the band cannot charge people to attend, but why not have a bucket collection at the end, with money so raised to be donated to the new rehab centres for our ADF members? Keep up the good work and I will be at the front of the queue for the next concert.

