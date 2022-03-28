news, local-news,

Many years ago the government banned advertisements on television which encouraged people to play poker machines, in an endeavour to stop people from gambling - especially the young and vulnerable. Now the TV channels are full of online gambling ads for many major sports (even overseas sports events), offering a multitude of chances. These ads are on virtually 24 hours per day. I wonder why the (weak) government has allowed this form of advertising back on our TV screens? In Fitzhardinge Street the building is going ahead at full step steam, so exciting to see the police boys club well and truly half completed. It seems there are three large storeys of the building that seem to be progressing really well. How exciting for our Wagga and all in Wagga, particularly the kids who will benefit a great deal from the police boys club. Brand new and not before time. Very happy about the tradies and the construction engineers who have worked so hard, so far. Thank you, thank you. READ MORE LETTERS: Labor's Anthony Albanese needs to rectify his failure to address the accusations directed at the "mean girls" and their suspected harassment of the late Kimberley Kitching. Instead, we saw Albo on the TV news verbally stating how these women in his party were nothing short of purity itself, having praised them to the hilt without even exploring the possibility, if not probability, that they were guilty as claimed. What this lack of insight suggests is that Kimberley's life and untimely death were of no real consequence and therefore didn't warrant any justice on her behalf - just tossed aside as an inconvenience. This is not sitting well with the electorate, who seldom if ever have short memories. Trust is an issue with them and when it is violated they don't take kindly to it. It doesn't matter which party falls short of their expectations of it, they will always make sure it pays dearly for taking their expectations for granted and, failing to measure up to them, means defeat at the polls. Scott Morrison's party has had a favourable run; we got what we allowed last time around. This time honesty and trust will be a real issue when it comes to measuring up which party is offering such values. Right now Labor is dragging the chain when it comes to doing what is considered to be the right thing to do in the eyes of the electorate. Sure they appear to be ahead (at present) in the polls, but once the voters weigh up their options they can very swiftly turn this around - a "for better the devil they already know" attitude could well sway their decisions. Common sense and fear of uncertainty usually brings them back to earth.

