news, local-news,

The debate about the use of mobile speed cameras continues and one statement in The DA's story, "Fines increase on highway", on March 14 should be challenged. Transport for NSW acting deputy secretary for safety claimed camera vehicle placement criteria includes crash and trauma history. I would like that history to be made public for all five locations used by camera vehicles on a 15km stretch of the Olympic Highway and the adjoining section of the Goldfields Way in the Wallacetown-Old Junee area because I believe it is inaccurate or is applied in a shonky manner. In late February I passed two of the speed camera cars about 5km apart on the Olympic Highway then heard over UHF radio that a third vehicle was operating on Goldfields Way near Old Junee. I am not opposed to speed cameras, even if they are concealed because over many years I have seen the terrible results in road accidents. The mobile camera vehicles do little to act as deterrents to speeding as many drivers are unaware of an infringement until the mail arrives. They certainly do a great job revenue raising. On the other hand, Highway Patrol cars are deterrents as they stand out. They can also respond to accidents or other types of emergencies and support general duties police officers in various situations. Contractors operating camera vehicle contracts do so for profit. I would prefer to see more Highway Patrol vehicles which would probably be more cost effective and certainly more useful. Some time ago I put this idea to the Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, who forwarded it to the appropriate minister. Anyone who thinks this is a worthwhile idea could similarly contact their local state member. READ MORE LETTERS: The Prime Minister's attack on the leader of the opposition in which he called Mr Albanese "gutless and in hiding" regarding all of the comments about the late senator Kitching does not in any way enhance the PM's dignity. Also a recent emotional outburst in which he named a number of premiers, including the Queensland premier, and telling us that Albanese is none of them was beyond comprehension. As regards to being in hiding, it seems that some people from Lismore seem to be of the opinion that the Prime Minister hid from them when he was in Lismore, so much so that they deposited flood-damaged materials and protest notices outside his Sydney official home. They were particularly angry that he apparently was not prepared to talk to or meet them. It is hard to respect a leader who seems to enjoy using undignified language rather than mature debate, and empathy towards victims of natural disasters. I hope that the upcoming election campaign is both constructive and informative and truthful. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/d93350c1-cb31-494a-9794-df4c09e0f73e.jpg/r9_207_3864_2385_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg