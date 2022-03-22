news, local-news,

On reading the letter to the editor in Thursday's The Daily Advertiser by Michael Clark ("Time to cut daylight saving", March 17), I would like to reiterate what he has written re daylight saving. It should finish at the end of February like it did when it was first introduced. Being a volunteer driver for aged care, I drive clients from surrounding towns to Wagga Wagga and home again after their medical appointments. I was requested recently to supply proof that I had received my booster vaccination - a necessity (I believe when working with the aged). At Centrelink I explained why I needed proof of having had this booster shot, showing them my current Immunisation History Statement. I was told there would be an hour wait to have my updated record printed! I asked if I could leave my existing paperwork there and call back later in the day as I had other things to do - no - I would have to wait an hour. An hour to feed some figures into a computer and press a button. This is one of the many reasons volunteers just give up. So Anthony Albanese states it is gutter politics to be using a death (Kimberley Kitching) to score political points. Deputy opposition leader Richard Marles claims asking questions about Senator Kimberley Kitching is offensive. When you consider that Senator Kitching told more than one person about the three senators who had allegedly been bullying her in numerous ways with a lot of facts to prove it. For example, being left to do the late shifts in the Senate, being left out of asking any questions in the Senate, even the Dorothy Dixers, being placed in an unwinnable spot on the Senate sheet, not being briefed about what was to be discussed in the Senate and other things. READ MORE LETTERS All this has been alleged to have been done by three senior Labor parliamentarians to one of their own (who apparently didn't do what was commanded of her). Anthony Albanese states there is nothing to gain by having an inquiry into the matter. It makes it hard to believe these same men and the three "mean girls" have all called for numerous inquiries about an alleged rape. Not by a politician, someone who worked for one. Talk about having two sets of rules, or should I say two sets of standards. When it suits. And we still have people who want to promote these people to form a government to represent us. The mind boggles. To learn on Friday that as a result of a recent Federal Court ruling our federal Coalition government has no duty of care to the people of Australia in relation to climate change, when assessing developments related to fossil fuels, is deeply disturbing. It is comforting to know that a federal government election will be held in May. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yKyzS5MkFCYtCA2z8EAGJL/f60428dd-14a6-40b8-973c-6638fac7449b.jpg/r0_51_1000_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg