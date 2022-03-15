news, local-news,

I enjoy doing my shopping very early in the morning before the supermarkets get too crowded. Unfortunately I sometimes notice workers in the car parks, mostly cleaners and trolley attendants, who are not wearing any hi-vis protective clothing, let alone clothing with reflective striping. They are putting themselves at risk of serious injury (or worse) because they are hard to see in the pre-dawn gloom. Shopping centre managers should toolbox their employees and contractors on this vital area of workplace safety, especially now as the days are getting shorter. Regarding the front page of The DA on March 14 with the story of another death on the Holbrook Road, good luck to Mr Cocking trying to get the road fixed, but I will try to help him. There have been a couple of people killed on the intersection of Lloyd, Dunns and Holbrook roads and many accidents. I needed to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance after being T-boned and my car was written off. My daughter, along with many other people I know, have had accidents or near misses when it has not been their fault. Driving on Holbrook Road you have right of way as both Lloyd Road and Dunns Lane have give way signs. Someone can come tearing down either road and cross over Holbrook Road at 80km/h and as long as they don't hit anyone they haven't broken the law. I wanted the give way signs to be replaced with stop signs. The cost of doing that would have been negligible but it might have helped. It certainly wouldn't have made it worse. Since I tried to get it changed there have been two more reasonably major accidents but luckily the ambulances only had to go to the hospital not the morgue. My mistake was telling the bureaucrat what should be done, because it was cheap and worth a try. I now know you have to make them feel as though it is their idea. Never stand in the way of a bureaucrat and a chance for them to get a pat on the back. We could also fix the Bunnings roundabout if we could get one to think of changing it to one big roundabout instead of two. And that would be very cost effective, but unfortunately they don't appear to be taught at uni that you can use someone else's good idea. Good luck Mr Cocking. The road is a disgrace but if the pine trees get any closer to the edge of the road they will have to close it down. The trucks won't fit through. This new Omicron variant sounds as though it's going to cause havoc again; so how about we start wearing masks now and keep on wearing them until all variants are completely under control? Don't stop and start all the time, otherwise we will continue to go around in circles. With winter coming on people will get confused and ignore the variant symptoms with flu symptoms, thus filling out hospitals and unnecessarily burdening our already stretched front line workers. So come on, put your masks back on and get used to what will be the norm.

