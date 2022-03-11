news, local-news,

We think we know the extent of the pain, anguish and frustration the people affected by floods are experiencing. I think this will be greater, if history repeats itself, the moment they start dealing with their insurance companies. I am so tired of listening to people who believe the hype rather than the figures. People don't understand that for base load power, nuclear power is the most efficient that there is. Alarmists shout 'what about Fukushima? What about Chernobyl? What about Three Mile Island?' What about them? Fukushima was built in an area vulnerable to tsunami. Chernobyl and five mile island were 50 years ago and involved 70-year-old technology. Less people were maimed and killed in these famous accidents combined than die of lung cancer every year. With modern thorium reactor technology the waste has a half life of less than 100 years. Less than most industrial chemicals disposed of by the same methods. Even the best quality renewable energy equipment will not provide energy generation for the lifespan of a nuclear power plant. These are probably the same tree-hugging, hippy fools that live on land clear felled to build a suburb for them to live in and are happy to travel the world on fuel guzzling passenger jets. Keep complaining until there isn't enough power to run your salt lamp and fairy lights and reconsider your options then. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: Modern dictators have no fear of the United States LETTERS: Wagga residents group is gathering some momentum LETTERS: Wagga's prayers for peace resonate deeply The Commonwealth of Australia came into being, and the constitution came into effect, on the first of January 1901. Although our nation's story began long before then, that is the day on which Australia became a nation, not just a geographical expression. The constitution establishes Australia on a federal model, which divides political power between the central government and the six states - formerly British colonies. The constitution gives the Commonwealth the power to make laws in relation to a number of specific topics, while leaving general legislative power with the states. However, in the event of an inconsistency between a Commonwealth law and a state law, Section 109 provides that the Commonwealth law prevails. What has gone wrong with the Australian Constitution when politicians are unable to follow the constitution? Section 92, Trade within the Commonwealth to be free. Trade, commerce, and intercourse among the states, whether by means of internal carriage or ocean navigation, shall be free. In 2020-21, state governments have closed their borders and people could not cross into their own state. Section 100, Nor abridge right to use water. The Commonwealth shall not, by any law or regulation of trade or commerce abridge the right of a state or of the residents therein to the reasonable use of water of rivers for conservation or irrigation. Section 116, Commonwealth not to legislate in respect of religion. The Commonwealth shall not make any law for establishing any religion, or for imposing any religious observance, or for prohibiting the free exercise of any religion. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

