I like seeing the rainbow Mardi Gras decorations around town, but what I would really love is to know how these businesses support their LGBTQIA+ staff and customers in practical terms. Not just for the gay and lesbian people either - for every letter of the acronym. What improvements have they already made and what are they going to work on next? I have it on good authority that Vladimir Putin has weapons of mass destruction. Should we do something about it? In the wake of recent catastrophic flooding, cases of Japanese encephalitis are popping up in the news all over Australia ("Second case of virus in Griffith", The Daily Advertiser, March 11). It is a mosquito-borne disease of consequence for the 1 per cent of the population who develop significant symptoms in response. The World Health Organisation warns of a rise in these types of vector-borne diseases to occur in a warming world. Even deputy Nationals leader David Littleproud has made the connection between increasing cases of Japanese encephalitis and climate change. Sadly, the need to avoid being outside near waterways where mosquitos are, is yet another example of the impacts of a changing climate on our previously carefree way of life. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: Let's hope history doesn't repeat for flood victims LETTERS: Modern dictators have no fear of the United States LETTERS: Wagga residents group is gathering some momentum It is very appropriate that Shane Warne now has his name on a grandstand at his beloved MCG. We won't ever see a character like Warne again. Sports, as with all things, have become sanitised. However the reaction and outpouring of love and grief for this bloke from all around the world is, I think, people wanting a return to the days of Warne and Rod Marsh. Normal blokes, a bit better than your average, who wouldn't bend or buckle to please people who didn't matter. Larrikins, especially in Warne's case, who never thought they were better than the next bloke. RIP, Shane and Rod. The flood disaster in Queensland and NSW is a reminder that the lessons of the Black Summer bushfires still haven't been learnt. It was entirely predictable that Australia has a high and growing need for civil defence, to protect citizens from such disasters. All the evidence points to Australia being exposed to more extreme meteorological hazards due to climate change as well as the short-term climate variability we have experienced before. With Australian lives and even the survival of whole communities at stake, the over-optimism and lack of preparedness amongst the nation's political leadership is unacceptable. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

