Can someone please tell me why are patients in Wagga Base Hospital having to pay to watch free-to-air channels? At $10 per day for non-pensioners and $8 for pensioners, that would be cost prohibitive for either group to afford if you are in for the long haul. What a rip off, and what the hell is the world coming to? I'm sure this is not the first time you have had people complain about this to this paper. I have been busy, so I haven't read one of Keith Wheeler's columns in a long time, and I was worried his rhetorical gifts might have declined. I need not have been concerned: Wheeler's arguments remain as sound as ever. Since others are also busy, I will pay tribute to Monday's effort ("Decriminalisation is a dangerous road", The Daily Advertiser, March 21) in a short poem: Oogie-boogie, Labor-Greens, Albanese Canberra drugs! If this, then possibly this, maybe this, and then definitely that. Mixed metaphor. Did I mention I was a school principal? Some things I have read. Head in a bucket! In America, but still. I took a photo of long grass and a bus. Grass, get it? Heroin is surely next. While divine intervention was responsible for Scott Morrison's miraculous election success in 2019, the "devil on earth", Russian President Vladimir Putin, will get Morrison over the line in 2022. Putin's unprovoked terrorist attack on Ukraine has given Morrison the "perfect storm" of distraction from his failures as PM and allowed him to ride in on the white charger (more likely a jackass) to save us all from a yet-to-be-named invader (but let's say, China). READ MORE LETTERS: Morrison quickly announced bringing forward the $10 billion plan for a nuclear-powered submarine base to be built on Australia's east coast and the purchase of a fleet of at least eight nuclear submarines from either the United States or Britain, at a cost of at least $116 billion, with delivery expected before 2040. Clearly Morrison has been taking defence strategy lessons from Dutton: tell the enemy your weakness and, even more absurd, tell them how long it's going to take to fix it, in this case nearly 20 years. Australia's defence strategy has, over time, become more focused on northern Australia, particularly Darwin. So now the farce gets more farcical: If Australia wanted to build harbour sea defences in the Port of Darwin to defend against an attack by China they would have to ask permission from China, because, surprise, surprise, the Port of Darwin was sold to the Chinese government-owned Landbridge Group for $506 million in 2015. I suggest China would be up for it if there was a dollar in it. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

