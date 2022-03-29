news, local-news,

A handbrake issue is believed to be behind a truck incident that drew firefighters from Wagga to deal with a fuel spill at Tarcutta. Emergency services, including police, firefighters and paramedics, were called to the changeover station on Sydney Street in the township soon after midday. A Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT crew from Wagga were working to contain the spill from the truck's tank after it appeared to roll through a barrier, zone superintendent Stewart Alexander confirmed. "Firefighters will recover as much [of the fuel] as we can and render the scene safe," Mr Alexander said. Rural Fire Service crews were also on scene assisting, and the spill was estimated to be a few hundred litres. A NSW Ambulance crew responded to the incident after being called shortly after 12pm, a spokesperson said, and treated a man believed to be aged in his 60s for a minor injury to his arm. It appears the incident stemmed from the truck's handbrake not being engaged, causing it to roll, a spokesperson for NSW Police said.

