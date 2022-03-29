Wagga firefighters respond to truck roll, fuel spill at Tarcutta changeover station
A handbrake issue is believed to be behind a truck incident that drew firefighters from Wagga to deal with a fuel spill at Tarcutta.
Emergency services, including police, firefighters and paramedics, were called to the changeover station on Sydney Street in the township soon after midday.
A Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT crew from Wagga were working to contain the spill from the truck's tank after it appeared to roll through a barrier, zone superintendent Stewart Alexander confirmed.
In other news
"Firefighters will recover as much [of the fuel] as we can and render the scene safe," Mr Alexander said.
Rural Fire Service crews were also on scene assisting, and the spill was estimated to be a few hundred litres.
A NSW Ambulance crew responded to the incident after being called shortly after 12pm, a spokesperson said, and treated a man believed to be aged in his 60s for a minor injury to his arm.
It appears the incident stemmed from the truck's handbrake not being engaged, causing it to roll, a spokesperson for NSW Police said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Download our app from the Apple Store or Google Play
- Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters