The Riverina has another almost 600 active COVID-19 cases after the weekend. NSW Health data shows the Murrumbidgee Local Health District added 583 fresh cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday. Almost 1 in 10 of the latest cases were detected through PCR testing, which accounted for 52 compared to 531 cases discovered in rapid antigen tests. In other news Nine more people have died in NSW, it was reported on Tuesday morning, and more than 20,000 new cases were found statewide. One person was aged in their 30s while the rest ranged from their 60s to their 90s. "Of the six people who died over the age of 65, three people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, two people had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and one person was unvaccinated," NSW Health said. "Of the three people who died under the age of 65, one person had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and two people had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. All three had significant underlying health conditions." One person in the MLHD is in intensive care and another 12 are in hospital, according the latest data from the health service released on Monday. Pop-up vaccination clinics will be opened across the region this week, with the communities of Corowa, Culcairn, Gundagai and Temora able to visit the travelling MLHD clinic. Those in Corowa can seek a jab between noon and 7pm on Tuesday, while the clinics open in Gundagai and Temora between 1pm and 6pm on Thursday and Friday respectively. "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19," the MLHD said. "We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose." Vaccination clinics are open in Wagga and Griffith on weekdays, and the Moderna vaccine is available on Monday mornings at both clinics between 9am and noon, the MLHD advised. Appointments can be booked online at https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking/.

