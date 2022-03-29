news, local-news,

The state government said it will "cut red tape" so hospitality staff from other states can work in NSW, but Wagga businesses are unsure it will help their staffing woes. The Automatic Mutual Recognition initiative allows certified Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) staff from Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia and the ACT to work in NSW without needing new credentials. Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson hopes that the move will create a bigger talent pool for NSW business to pull from. IN OTHER NEWS: "The industry has experienced incredible hardship over the past two years and that's why we need to do everything we can to support it and get businesses booming and the sector thriving once again," Mr Anderson said. "Previously, hospitality workers who wanted to temporarily work in NSW had to spend time and money getting additional RSA certification. This initiative makes it easier for RSA holders to get working as soon as they arrive." This sits alongside the state government's recent funding of 10,000 fee-free RSA courses to get more workers into the sector, which has seen over 8,500 enrolments since February. Jacson Somerville, manager at Birdhouse bar and kitchen on Baylis Street, isn't sure that the move will make too much difference. "If people have the genuine interest and want to do [the job], they will. I do find that it can be an excuse, if you really want the job, you'll go get the RSA," he said. Mr Somerville thinks a better solution to attract and keep people in the industry would be to make the RSA free, but on the condition that you gain employment and can pay back the fee. "Make it an incentive. You don't have to pay anything upfront, but once you get your first couple of weeks pay check you've got to pay 50 per cent of it back," he said. "Some kind of incentive to get people who don't have that extra motivation to go out and get a job." Co-owner of the Riverina Hotel Darrin Walsh thinks that anything that cuts the red tape he encounters in his business is a good thing, but isn't sure it will bring him extra workers. "It's great news," he said. "I don't know if it will bring people over the border, but if they're here, it's one less thing for them to worry about." Mr Walsh said, like everyone, he has been "struggling" for staff of late. "It's been a hard slog getting people who want to work ... I don't know where people have gone." He said that the initiative would better help the industry if it included the Responsible Conduct of Gambling ticket as well, but to really open up the industry the responsible service of alcohol, and alcohol education more broadly, should be taught to children in high school. "They should be doing this in high school, not so much to get a job, but to understand alcohol better," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

