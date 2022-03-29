sport, local-sport, farrer league, season preview, peter doherty, return, 2022

There hasn't been a Farrer League premier since 2019 and, with the future of the competition itself at stake from next year, 2022 is a title everyone wants a piece of. Fittingly, it looks like one of the most even seasons in memory. There are compelling arguments for last year's top four teams, including Marrar and East Wagga-Kooringal's late signings; to The Rock-Yerong Creek's ongoing evolution and North Wagga's key pick ups and tough pre-season. But the other five clubs have points to prove and the potential to shake things up, and are sharpening the tools of improvement. Coach: Alex Lawder (second season) Last year: 7th (3 wins) Key gains: Luke Paterson, Riley Irvin, Mitch Irvin, Lucas Irvin, Dean Schmetzer, Hugh McKenzie, Lachlan Killalea, Jack Whitehead Key losses: Marcus Lawrence, Matt Wells, Sam Foley, Darcy McDermott, Mick Conlan, Ben Conlan, Will Overs Overview: There's been significant turnover at Barellan with plenty of inclusions but the door swinging both ways. Pre season has been disrupted due to COVID but a mid week practice match against Narrandera gave the Two Blues a glimpse, including of speed machine Dean Schmetzer and Mitch and Lucas Irvin. The net outcome between gains and losses will be the deciding factor, and in an improving competition a lot rides on that equation. Key factors: Riverina recruits are a big change from Canberra and the coach sums them up: "We're feeling good. There's a good vibe. We've got some recruits from surrounding towns and they're younger guys so they're enthusiastic and it's really given all the locals an extra boost. We're positive and hopeful of finals, like everyone is." Coach's eye: "I'm really excited for (centre-half-forward) Riley Conlan this year. He got about six games in last year (after a knee injury) so I'm excited to see what he can put together.. he's a smooth mover, covers the ground well, crafty skills. And (midfielder) Emerson Cody... he's got that confidence that he belongs and he's done a lot of work." PREDICTION: NINTH Coach: Travis Cohalan (second season) Last year: 6th (6 wins) Key gains: Dusty Rogers, Jeff Ladd, John Bowie, Lachie Holmes, Nick Myers Key losses: Angus Blackwood, Cayleb Dunne-Argus Overview: Versatile Rogers and key forward Ladd are big ins, adding experience and size to a young Bushpigs team and key defender Myers missed last year with injury but has upside. The return of university life helps with depth at a club which surprised many last year and will hope to continue to surprise. Key factors: Coach Cohalan puts it well in his assessment of their likely improvement: "It's exciting but it's also the great unknown. I think we're well ahead of where we were last year - in terms of fitness, game plan, depth - but my suspicion is so is the competition." Coach's eye: "I'm probably excited for the whole group. Last year we had an average age of about 18 or 19 and a lot playing their first season of senior football... this year they're leading the way on the track and in our trial games. I'm looking forward to seeing the continued development of guys like that, Ben Browning and Max Findlay, and Jacob (Collingridge)." PREDICTION: SIXTH Coach: Luke Hillier (third season) Last year: Last (2 wins) Key gains: Max Hillier, Kyle Woods, Kyle Pete, Blake Argus Key losses: Tom Groves, Guy Orton Overview: The Blues were shock wooden spooners last year after aspirations of finishing in the top three. That will serve as significant motivation and they can improve with Max Hillier boosting the midfield and Kyle Pete covering a Tom Morton-sized hole in defence. Key factors: The Blues need to start strongly this year, away from home, after struggling to get going last season. They also need to ensure the Coleambally Sportsground becomes a graveyard again, and in a tight competition, that's only going to come from hard work. But their top players can win games. Coach's eye: "A lot of the younger ones like Darcy Mader, Jim Lyell, Tom Mannes, who have been around the club for a while and had a big pre season. They'll be looking to go an extra step. And Kyle Pete from Leeton is going to be very handy... he's moving really well so it'll be exciting to watch him play." PREDICTION: SEVENTH Coach: Matt Hard (fourth season) Last year: 2nd (13 wins) Key gains: Nico Sedgwick, Heath Northey, Wilson Thomas, Jeremiah Lenisaurua, Corey McCarthy, Ethan Andrews Key losses: Ben Absolum (retirement), Alex Rogers (Cairns), Ben Cadzow (Darwin), Connor Quade, Tim Smith (MCUE), Jeremy Piercy (GGGM) Overview: The Hawks will head in as favourites again, with some big name losses offset by very good inclusions, and a list headed by reigning league medallist Harry Fitzsimmons. Northey is a proven quality performer at Griffith and Sedgwick a genuine Hume League star. Add their other new faces to a team that has a very steady core and has built experience together, and they look ominous. Key factors: Key forward Jarrad Boumann's involvement is uncertain, with the club saying he'll 'start late. The coach has declared one certainty: that time will tell how they'll come together. Matt Hard says he's very optimistic but isn't sure what to expect until they get some games in, despite strong trial wins against Griffith and Narrandera. Coach's eye: The next generation including Ryan Bourne, Hayden Nelson and Max Tiernan. "Three kids who have played senior footy the last couple of years and it'll be good to see them prosper and take the next step." Key defender Tiernan could be an ace up the sleeve with potential to swing to centre-half-forward. PREDICTION: PREMIERS Coach: Shane Lenon (fifth season) Last year: Minor premiers (15 wins) Key gains: Logan Gray, Billy Toy, Angus Kent, Nic Cooper Key losses: Rhys Mooney, Dayne Hancock, Rory Block Overview: Marrar have headed to the well of Canberra, picking up key position player Gray as well as Toy and Kent. There's a big question mark about star forward James Lawton and their known losses add up. But the Bombers' culture and experience playing together over a number of years is their big asset. Key factors: A Lawton return would be massive but the Bombers can't bank on that. Apart from their new faces, their season can ride on the quality of the next wave of young talent coming through, in the tradition that took a brand new team to a top three finish in 2019. Coach's eye: "Sam Emery and Blake Walker, they played good footy last year. With that senior experience under their belts, and they're in real good shape, I'd expect those blokes to take their footy to another level." PREDICTION: FOURTH Coach: Cayden Winter (second season) Last year: 4th (10 wins) Key gains: Matt Parks, Isaac Crouch, Kane Flack, Matt Walsh, Nathan Woods, Lachlan Robertson Key losses: Daniel Jordan Overview: Very few losses and some key additions, including ruckman Parks for a position that's been the club's achilles heel, and two 2019 premiership players in very promising midfielder Flack and backman Robertson, appear to set the Saints up nicely. Coming from fourth last year but with a young side and off a big pre season, there's upside. Key factors: Saints were shown up by Turvey Park in a trial but discovered plenty about what they need to improve around the contest. If they get on that learning curve quickly, and eradicate lapses that cost them games last year, it could come together beautifully. "I think our biggest improvement will come from our young blokes... with another fullyear and a pre season under their belts, I really think they'll be 10 percent better players this year all over the park. They're fit and hungry and ready to get the best out of themselves," Winter says. Coach's eye: "Jack Flood and Elliott Winter. They've got themselves super fit and strong over the off season and can be that bigger body in the midfield that we've been lacking the last few years. They're ready to go those two boys." PREDICTION: THIRD Coach: Josh Avis (second season) Last year: 5th (9 wins) Key gains: Jack Harper, Ben Johnstone, Max Tidd Key losses: Mitch Haddrill, Ryall Davis Overview: No one outside the Jets saw the shock retirement of club legend Mitch Haddrill coming and how the cope without him is the key to their season. Harper's return is important in the circumstances and the Jets have had a few years with little turnover and built a strong culture. "We're playing a pretty good standard of footy at this point and we're an inexperienced team so it's exciting to see how that rolls over into the season and if we can string some classy games together," Avis says. Key factors: The Haddrill hole is key so 'opportunity' is the word for 2022. But Lachie Jones was a revelation in the ruck, they have a good selection of senior players and youth coming through. The talented Stephen Coate is also a possible late return from a knee reconstruction. Our prediction is to drop from fifth but given the evenness of the comp they could just as easily be finalists. Coach's eye: "Tommy Roscarel... he's got me a bit excited. He runs a straight line, nothing fazes him... and he's adopting our game plan well. And Nate Doyle who was in his first year last year and has had a really solid pre season, I'm excited to see how he progresses. PREDICTION: EIGHTH Coach: Russell Humphrey (first season) Last year: 8th (3 wins) Key gains: Sam Jensen, Tim Shea, Kieren Shea, Justin Galloway, Dan Leary, Charlie Boynton, Pat Walker, Key losses: Will Reinhold Overview: The Kangaroos struggled through the first half of last year with injuries exposing a lack of depth. The arrival of half-a-dozen strong players will help and new coach Russell Humphrey is hoping they'll adapt and thrive on a new game plan. Will Reinhold's VFL opportunity means their main matchwinner of last year isn't there, but it's a much more solid list all round. Key factors: A win at Batemans Bay and loss at Collingullie is the pre-season form but that's only pre-season, with all its ifs and buts and Humphrey wasn't unhappy with the way they moved in patches at 'Gullie. How quickly they can gel and adapt to a new coach long-term is the critical factor. "I hope that our game style and what we've been working on holds up in the competition and the improvement continues in the younger players," Humphrey says, noting the return of key Canberra players and Dan Leary and Pat Walker will aid development. Coach's eye: "The younger guys like Joe Morton, Liam Sinclair I'm looking forward to seeing and (Defender) Riley Hubbard who didn't play a lot last year due to injury, but he's only young and we're looking for improvement." PREDICTION: FIFTH Coaches: Brad Aiken and Heath Russell (second season) Last year: 3rd (11 wins) Key gains: Noah Budd, James Roberts, Liam Lupton, Jayden Burkinshaw, Ted Fellows Key losses: Joey Kerin, Jack Driscoll, Dylan Cook, James Scott Overview: The 'Pies have added some valuable cattle to a team that powered into the top three last year and should have some upside. Riley Budd's brother Noah looked good at centre-half-back in a pre-season win against Tuggeranong and, critically, freed up Riley to play midfield, where he dominated. Roberts replaces Kerin in a forward line that had Dean Biermann and Shannon Williams asserting themselves last year. And the Magpies will head into the season with better depth, creating confidence and competition for spots. Key factors: It's the second year for the coaching partnership and if they make sure the improvement keeps coming, they can really threaten. "The boys are understanding our game style, we're getting better connections because the majority have played together for a season... we're excited. Like everybody at this time of year, we've got high expectations but we know we have to execute when it matters and that starts this week." Coach's eye: "(Midfielder) Cooper Diessel missed the middle of last year with a collarbone but he was really strong and his ability to use the footy has improved and we love him for the defensive stuff he does for us." PREDICTION: SECOND Marrar coach Shane Lenon sums it up: "It doesn't matter what level you play at. If you're going to be successful and push to win premierships, the key ingredient is getting them to play for each other and play that good team footy... and that comes back to how you train, the work you put in, being confident in each other's ability and having each other's backs. "So that's the challenge in front of every side, not just ours." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/57855918-305c-4188-a4ba-3806354f9dd2.jpg/r271_295_3692_2228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg