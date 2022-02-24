sport, local-sport,

Former Northern Jets junior Jack Harper is excited about playing senior football for his home club for the first time, overlooking Riverina League interest to sign with the Farrer League club. The Jets are thrilled with Harper's signing particularly amid indications star midfielder Mitch Haddrill is no certainty to play this season. Haddrill, a two-time league medallist, hasn't been a part of their pre-season yet and could focus on other priorities this year. The Jets will hope for a change of heart but coach Josh Avis preferred not to comment until he's caught up with their three-time club best-and-fairest winner. Right now, they're excited about Harper. And the feeling is mutual. "I've always wanted to come back and play senior footy at the Jets," Harper said. "There was (other interest) but pretty much the whole way through my heart was always with the Jets. I wanted to play there so I'm glad to be back and I'm pretty excited to be running around in Jets colours and giving it a genuine crack this year." Harper's return is complemented by his good mates Ben Johnstone and Max Tidd also committing. "Hopefully we've got a few local boys back this year and we really build something special," he said. Harper has been away for five years, first focussing on cricket for a couple of years in Canberra, then playing football in AFL Canberra with Belconnen, before two years with Noosa Tigers on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. He was also general manager of football at the two clubs (coincidentally, taking over from Len Haddrill at Belconnen). The 23-year-old was swinging from half-back to half-forward and is happy to feature in any role. Avis believes he gives them plenty of options. "He was very impressive at training. Seeing him run around, he made us question where we're going to put him because I think he could fit almost anywhere," Avis said. "He's very switched on and already having an impact and with his experience as a general manager at other clubs, we've already felt his presence behind the scenes... he's a really good pick up for our club." Johnstone played seconds at Wodonga Raiders last year and Tidd has been in Melbourne. Avis believes both have built some good experience and will be strong additions with a bit to offer. Harper's brother Max played a couple of games at the Jets last year but has moved back to Wollongong.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/f21fe8a0-d9df-46e3-91a4-c3d27be2ea88.jpg/r0_67_3713_2165_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg